‘scroll’ is the main pavilion of the newly open hangang art park in seoul, an open-air collection curated by eun byungsoo that includes 37 new public art pieces. designed by MOTOelastico and made of FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic), the 3 loops structure welcomes the visitors with rest and performing areas and provides a key to navigate through the art park.



the scroll is the main building of the first phase of the art park development and is located in the proximity of the ichon-dong subway exit. the project was assigned through a closed competition and the program required the pavilion to function as a resting and performing space, but also as a base camp for the exploration of the surrounding artworks.



the architects have recorded the han river flow, from east to west, on a monumental scroll, a twisting platform that embodies the flowing energy of the water. the pavilion is a gigantic sculpture covering the entire urban path of the han river (40.5 km) from east to west, divided into 202 units, each one representing 200 meters. bridges, parks, archeological sites, iconic buildings which are currently shaping the life along the water, together with the location of the new artworks, are drawn into icons and engraved into the blocks in contemporary cartouches.



project info:

architects: MOTOelastico

team: simone carena, marco bruno, minji kim, wankyu kang, giulia nespoli, andrew kennedy

engineering and construction: duri

location: seoul, south korea

materials: steel frame, FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) blocks

photography: motoelastico / hangang art park / lee dae won