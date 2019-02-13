‘scroll’ is the main pavilion of the newly open hangang art park in seoul, an open-air collection curated by eun byungsoo that includes 37 new public art pieces. designed by MOTOelastico and made of FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic), the 3 loops structure welcomes the visitors with rest and performing areas and provides a key to navigate through the art park.
photo by MOTOElastico
the scroll is the main building of the first phase of the art park development and is located in the proximity of the ichon-dong subway exit. the project was assigned through a closed competition and the program required the pavilion to function as a resting and performing space, but also as a base camp for the exploration of the surrounding artworks.
photo by MOTOElastico
the architects have recorded the han river flow, from east to west, on a monumental scroll, a twisting platform that embodies the flowing energy of the water. the pavilion is a gigantic sculpture covering the entire urban path of the han river (40.5 km) from east to west, divided into 202 units, each one representing 200 meters. bridges, parks, archeological sites, iconic buildings which are currently shaping the life along the water, together with the location of the new artworks, are drawn into icons and engraved into the blocks in contemporary cartouches.
photo © hangang art park
photo © hangang art park
photo by MOTOElastico
photo by MOTOElastico
photo © hangang art park
photo © hangang art park
photo © hangang art park
photo by MOTOElastico
photo by MOTOElastico
project info:
architects: MOTOelastico
team: simone carena, marco bruno, minji kim, wankyu kang, giulia nespoli, andrew kennedy
engineering and construction: duri
location: seoul, south korea
materials: steel frame, FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) blocks
photography: motoelastico / hangang art park / lee dae won
eco-friendly fuselage cabin by tree tents can be assembled among the wildest landscapes
while the cabin is offered as a kit of parts to be assembled on site, the simplicity of the assembly process eliminates the need for heavy machinery.
POW ideas captures retro neon style for the swimming club in kuala lumpur
inspired by the sun-dappled pools of david hockney, the project is a tropical urban oasis in the heart of the city.
photographer captures cholets, bolivian style houses that represent success in the andean region
during a trip to bolivia, yuri segalerba retraced the streets of el alto to discover and photograph these buildings.
all-black stilted cabins by espen surnevik are elevated among the trees
in developing the project, the architect was inspired by the work of author and illustrator tove jansson – the creator of the moomins.
