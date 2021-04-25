the red room | image courtesy of one wall street, macklowe properties
PRODUCT LIBRARY
a diverse digital database that acts as a valuable guide in gaining insight and information about a product directly from the manufacturer, and serves as a rich reference point in developing a project or scheme.
apart from the fact that it's self-sufficient, this build your own container house from pin-up houses will have a less negative impact on the environment.
connections: +180
with the building currently being transformed into residences, designboom delves into the archives to explore what lies behind its limestone façade.
connections: +1540
the team at clayton korte tucks the wine cave into an 18 foot-tall by 70 foot-deep existing tunnel.
'SANAA's design is transparent and elegant, responding sensitively to our unique setting overlooking sydney harbour,' michael brand tells designboom.
connections: +780