take style cues from astroboy this season with MSCHF’s ‘big red boots’

these boots are out of this world

New York-based art collective MSCHF is back with another outlandish shoe, the Big Red Boot, this time blending high fashion with the cartoon world. The release shows on-the-nose influence from animated icons like Astroboy and Dora the Explorer’s best friend, Boots. Despite their comically over-inflated size, the boots are designed to be worn with comfort, with a rubber TPU shell and an EVA sole, on which the MSCHF logo is subtly stamped. To celebrate the launch, the design team takes to the streets of New York to capture the outrageous footwear in action.

The team writes: ‘You never design shoes to be shaped like feet. Big Red Boots are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.’

images © Garrett Bruce | @garrettbruce

the big red boot by MSCHF

The rubber ‘Big Red Boot’ is instantly recognizable for its comically bold design and straightforward lack of detailing — a total rejection of the meticulous craft revered by many footwear creators in favor of an abstracted cartoon brought to life.

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots are slated to release on February 16th, 2023 at 11am EST, and will be available exclusively via the MSCHF website and Sneakers app.