are you brave enough to walk on the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge? according to the zermatt — switzerland’s tourism office — the charles kuonen suspension bridge is now open for hikers, adrenaline junkies and anyone looking for breathtaking views of the swiss alps. constructed in just 10 weeks by SWISSROPE, the 494-meter-long (1,621 feet) bridge is suspended at 85 meters (300 feet) above the valley floor at its highest point. the structure links two sections of the europaweg two-day hiking trail between grächen and zermatt.



all images by europaweg

this new bridge replaces an older one that was damaged by falling rocks and it’s named after psychologist and winery co-owner charles kuonen — the bridge’s primary sponsor. measuring just over two-feet wide, this structure allows for single-file only and it’s definitely not for those who are scared of heights. its grated walkway gives walkers the opportunity to look down at the valley, something not all want to do. as edith zweifel — a spokesperson for the travel board — said, ‘people who have problems with fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind.’



adrenaline junkies, get ready