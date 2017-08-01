are you brave enough to walk on the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge? according to the zermatt — switzerland’s tourism office — the charles kuonen suspension bridge is now open for hikers, adrenaline junkies and anyone looking for breathtaking views of the swiss alps. constructed in just 10 weeks by SWISSROPE, the 494-meter-long (1,621 feet) bridge is suspended at 85 meters (300 feet) above the valley floor at its highest point. the structure links two sections of the europaweg two-day hiking trail between grächen and zermatt.

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
the bridge was constructed in just 10 weeks by SWISSROPE
all images by europaweg

 

 

this new bridge replaces an older one that was damaged by falling rocks and it’s named after psychologist and winery co-owner charles kuonen — the bridge’s primary sponsor. measuring just over two-feet wide, this structure allows for single-file only and it’s definitely not for those who are scared of heights. its grated walkway gives walkers the opportunity to look down at the valley, something not all want to do. as edith zweifel — a spokesperson for the travel board — said, ‘people who have problems with fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind.’

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
the 494-meter-long (1,621 feet) bridge is suspended at 85 meters (300 feet) above the valley floor at its highest point

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
the structure links two sections of the europaweg two-day hiking trail between grächen and zermatt

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
this new bridge replaces an older one that was damaged by falling rocks

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
it’s named after psychologist and winery co-owner charles kuonen – its primary sponsor

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
the structure allows for single-file only

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
walkers can appreciate breathtaking views of the swiss alps

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
its grated walkway gives walkers the opportunity to look down at the valley

world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in switzerland designboom
adrenaline junkies, get ready

juliana neira I designboom
aug 01, 2017

    have something to add? share your thoughts in our comments section below.

    comments policy
    LOG IN
    designboom's comment policy guidelines
    generally speaking, if we publish something, it's because we're genuinely interested in the subject. we hope you'll share this interest and if you know even more about it, please share! our goal in the discussion threads is to have good conversation and we prefer constructive opinions. we and our readers have fun with entertaining ones. designboom welcomes alerts about typos, incorrect names, and the like.
    the correction is at the discretion of the post editor and may not happen immediately.

    what if you disagree with what we or another commenter has to say?
    let's hear it! but please understand that offensive, inappropriate, or just plain annoying comments may be deleted or shortened.

    - please do not make racist, sexist, anti-semitic, homophobic or otherwise offensive comments.
    - please don't personally insult the writers or your fellow commenters.
    - please avoid using offensive words, replacing a few letters with asterisks is not a valid workaround.
    - please don't include your website or e-mail address in your comments for the purpose of self-promotion.
    - please respect jury verdicts and do not discuss offensively on the competition results
    (there is only one fist prize, and designboom usually asks renown professionals to help us to promote talent.
    in addition to the awarded designs, we do feel that almost all deserve our attention, that is why we publish
    the best 100-200 entries too.)

    a link is allowed in comments as long as they add value in the form of information, images, humor, etc. (links to the front page of your personal blog or website are not okay). unwelcome links (to commercial products or services of others, offensive material etc. ) will be redacted. and, ... yes, spam gets banned. no, we do not post fake comments.

    forgot password

    (63 articles)

    (133 articles)

    technology news

    all technology news