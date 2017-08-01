are you brave enough to walk on the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge? according to the zermatt — switzerland’s tourism office — the charles kuonen suspension bridge is now open for hikers, adrenaline junkies and anyone looking for breathtaking views of the swiss alps. constructed in just 10 weeks by SWISSROPE, the 494-meter-long (1,621 feet) bridge is suspended at 85 meters (300 feet) above the valley floor at its highest point. the structure links two sections of the europaweg two-day hiking trail between grächen and zermatt.
the bridge was constructed in just 10 weeks by SWISSROPE
all images by europaweg
this new bridge replaces an older one that was damaged by falling rocks and it’s named after psychologist and winery co-owner charles kuonen — the bridge’s primary sponsor. measuring just over two-feet wide, this structure allows for single-file only and it’s definitely not for those who are scared of heights. its grated walkway gives walkers the opportunity to look down at the valley, something not all want to do. as edith zweifel — a spokesperson for the travel board — said, ‘people who have problems with fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind.’
the 494-meter-long (1,621 feet) bridge is suspended at 85 meters (300 feet) above the valley floor at its highest point
the structure links two sections of the europaweg two-day hiking trail between grächen and zermatt
this new bridge replaces an older one that was damaged by falling rocks
it’s named after psychologist and winery co-owner charles kuonen – its primary sponsor
the structure allows for single-file only
walkers can appreciate breathtaking views of the swiss alps
its grated walkway gives walkers the opportunity to look down at the valley
adrenaline junkies, get ready
architecture in switzerland (63 articles)
gian salis adds light-filled foyer to historic church in switzerland
#architecture
ALICE collaboratively builds a public architectural forum in zurich in less than 10 days
#architecture
local barn shapes influence sibilasoon's shading structure in geneva
#architecture
bridge architecture and design (133 articles)
margot krasojević proposes transformable, moving bridge for mongolian river
#technology
10 amazing movable bridges around the world
#technology
yangjaegogae eco bridge winners propose a harmonious link between urban living and korean wildlife
#architecture
technology news
margot krasojević proposes transformable, moving bridge for mongolian river
#technology
the flexible structure can fold and relocated by sailing along the river to its new position.
the flexible structure can fold and relocated by sailing along the river to its new position.
alpha centauri's luxury hydroplane belongs to the batcave
#technology
named the alpha centauri, this sharp vessel combines the luxury of a super-yacht with the speed of a hydroplane race-boat.
named the alpha centauri, this sharp vessel combines the luxury of a super-yacht with the speed of a hydroplane race-boat.
toyota land cruiser FJ45LV 170 custom 4x4 by FJ company
#technology
combining a traditional aesthetic with new materials, the rare FJ45LV toyota land cruiser by FJ company is now restored to its former glory.
combining a traditional aesthetic with new materials, the rare FJ45LV toyota land cruiser by FJ company is now restored to its former glory.
bollinger's B1 is an all electric sport utility truck
#technology
created from a clean sheet using a lightweight aluminum architecture, the bollinger B1 is changing the truck segment by building the world's first all-electric »
created from a clean sheet using a lightweight aluminum architecture, the bollinger B1 is changing the truck segment by building the world's first all-electric sport utility truck.